Cava to bring Mediterranean bowls, pitas to Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood

By Adam Harrington, Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Food lovers Thursday night were celebrating the upcoming grand opening of Cava in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

The popular Mediterranean chain will open its first restaurant in the Midwest at 1484 N. Milwaukee Ave. on Friday.

The fast-casual chain started in Washington, D.C., and is quickly expanding across the country.

The new Chicago location will offer Mediterranean-inspired bowls and pitas.

Eater Chicago reported Cava is also set to open a location his summer in Vernon Hills – also on the very same Milwaukee Avenue, as it happens.

There are already locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Many of those states have far more than just one location here or there – Texas alone has 62.

April 25, 2024

