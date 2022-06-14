Caught on video: The moments a Naperville officer shoots, kills man with a hatchet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is new video from Naperville police showing the moments a suspect came charging at an officer, armed with a hatchet.

Footage from the dash and body cams capture the attacker's movements as that officer opened fire. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports some may find the images disturbing.

It was 11:11am on Friday June 3 in Naperville. What happens in the next 10 seconds changed two lives and ended one. A Naperville police officer fires his weapon ultimately killing the suspect charging toward him. That man was 28-year-old Edward Samaan of Naperville and he had this hatchet in his hand.

Police shared a picture of him holding it. A week and a half later, cameras tell the full story. That morning the officer, a 22-year-veteran of Naperville PD pulled over a driver at Bond Street and McDowell Road for going past a stop sign.

His body camera is rolling and so is his dash cam, which captures this silver sedan about 11 minutes later. Police said that's Samaan behind the wheel, pulling right up to the officer and other driver. He stops, but then stutters. And in that second, the officer puts is right hand to his gun. In another beat, he steps to the side and Samaan opens the door and runs.

The officer fires in less than a second, the hatchet still in Samaan's hand. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The officer wasn't hurt.

Naperville police said the suspects family did have the opportunity to see these videos. DuPage County's Metropolitan Emergency Response and State's Attorney's office continue to investigate.