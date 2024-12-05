Dozens of cats stolen from homes in Rock City, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Families in the village of Rock City are demanding justice, after a literal cat burglar stole several pets.

Two weeks ago, the Troia family's three pet cats vanished from their home in Rock City, near Rockford. During a village meeting this week, it was revealed that more than two dozen cats in the area have disappeared.

Then, according to the Troia family, the thieves were at the meeting, laughed at the families, and refused to disclose where the cats were left.

"They literally begged for just closure on whether their cats were still alive, if they should keep looking, if there is a place they can go to start to look, and they refused to do that," Samantha Troia said.

Carissa Troia said she tried to report the disappearances to the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office, but got no help.

She said if these pets were dogs, there might be more concern from authorities.

When asked about the case, police had no comment.