Catholic Schools Week kicks off Monday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cardinal Blase Cupich is kicking off Catholic Schools Week with a visit to Academy of Saint Benedict the African Monday morning.

The Cardinal will attend morning assembly at the Englewood school. He will offer a blessing to all students and faculty.

This year's theme for Catholic Schools Week is "Faith. Excellence. Service."

Since 1974, Catholic Schools Week has been an annual celebration of religious education in the U.S.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 7:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

