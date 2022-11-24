Catholic Charities holds Thanksgiving lunch for unhoused, hungry
CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or facing hunger were able to enjoy a hot meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Catholic Charities held its 19th annual Thanksgiving lunch in River North.
Police volunteered to fill up each plate.
Catholic Charities feeds people facing food insecurities each weekday in Chicago, and once a week in Cook and Lake Counties.
