Catholic Charities holds Thanksgiving lunch for unhoused, hungry

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or facing hunger were able to enjoy a hot meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Catholic Charities held its 19th annual Thanksgiving lunch in River North.

Police volunteered to fill up each plate.

Catholic Charities feeds people facing food insecurities each weekday in Chicago, and once a week in Cook and Lake Counties.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 4:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

