Catholic Charities of Chicago needs holiday gift donations for thousands of kids

CHICAGO (CBS) – Every Christmas, Catholic Charities of Chicago collects thousands of toys for underserved communities.

But this year, the organization is scrambling with a shortage of toys. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported from Old Town with more on the need and how you can help.

What's usually the busiest time of year for Catholic Charities of Chicago is shaping up to be dismal.

"As you can see from our shelves, it's pretty slim pickings right now," said Melissa Lucas, of Catholic Charities.

For 75 years, the organization has brought the magic of Christmas to families in need throughout Cook and Lake counties providing not only essentials but thousands of toys annually during the holiday season.

This year, donations have dwindled, dropping to a level not seen in recent memory.

"We still have about 2,000 children whose toys request we have not fulfilled yet," Lucas said.

With a goal to give each child two toys each, the organization is short by 4,000 toys and with Christmas less than three weeks away, concern is growing.

"It's going to mean that probably some of the kids we normally would be able to give gifts to are not going to get gifts," said volunteer Michele Medzigian. "So it is a sad moment for us if we cannot accomplish that."

Lucus added, "I know that we have had some years when maybe we are scrambling at the last minute to get some of those toy orders fulfilled, but never to this capacity."

While some suspect inflation and a looming recession for the lack of donations, the organization can't put their finger on what's causing the deficiency. The biggest need this year, they said, is providing specifically for older children.

"Not necessarily toys, but maybe gift cards to Target, Amazon, Walmart," Lucas said. "So they could pick something out."

If you are interested in donating to the Catholic Charities toy drive, but don't have time to drop off in person, you can make your donation through a number of online wish lists.

For more information on how to donate, visit CatholicCharities.net/give/celebration.