Catalytic converter marking event happening today on Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a problem we've been telling you about for months.

Thieves stealing catalytic converters to sell for scraps.

Today city leaders want to help make sure this doesn't happen to you.

Alderman Byron Shigcho-Lopez and the Chicago Police Department are working together to spray-paint and register catalytic converters.

It all starts this morning at 9 at Telolopan Muffler's and Brakes near 21st and Ashland Avenue in the Lower West Side.

The event is free for all registered vehicle owners.