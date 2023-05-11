Chicago area veterans joining others in 'Carry the Load' march to Dallas for Memorial Day

Veterans head to Dallas during 'Carry the Load' march

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Chicago-area veterans are taking part in a special mission, to make sure people remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

About two dozen people made a stop in Chicago on Tuesday for an event called "Carry the Load."

The group started in Minneapolis and will spend the rest of the month walking or biking to Dallas, Texas.

They'll arrive just in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

Organizers say it's a great way to bring all Americans together to honor service people who sacrificed their lives for the country.