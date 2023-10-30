Watch CBS News
Small plane makes emergency landing on roadway in Chicago's northwest suburbs

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning in far northwest suburban Cary.

Police said a 26-year-old flight instructor and her 21-year-old student were headed from DuPage Airport to Lake in the Hills Airport, when their plane's engine failed around 8:15 a.m.

The pilot was able to make a safe emergency landing on Cary-Algonquin Road near Fox Tails Drive. No one was injured.

Police diverted traffic on Cary-Algonquin Road for about 90 minutes until the single-engine plane was later moved to a nearby church parking lot.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

