Multiple cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.
A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.
This is near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.
There were clear signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
No word yet on how many cars have been towed along the route.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.