Multiple cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.

A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.

This is near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.

There were clear signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

No word yet on how many cars have been towed along the route.