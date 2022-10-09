Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

/ CBS Chicago

Cars parked along Chicago Marathon route towed
Cars parked along Chicago Marathon route towed 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.

A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.

This is near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.

There were clear signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

No word yet on how many cars have been towed along the route. 

First published on October 9, 2022 / 7:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.