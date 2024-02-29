2 cars crash sending 1 into a suburban Chicago restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver loses control and smashes into a building in Harvey sending debris across the road.
The crash happened near 137th and Halsted.
There are few details from the police so far but it appears two cars crashed into each other and one of them went through the front wall of a restaurant causing it to collapse.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured or arrested.
