Watch CBS News
Local News

2 cars crash sending 1 into a suburban Chicago restaurant

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2 car crash sends 1 into a suburban Chicago restaurant
2 car crash sends 1 into a suburban Chicago restaurant 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver loses control and smashes into a building in Harvey sending debris across the road.

The crash happened near 137th and Halsted.

There are few details from the police so far but it appears two cars crashed into each other and one of them went through the front wall of a restaurant causing it to collapse.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured or arrested.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 4:20 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.