Ukrainian community hosting annual Caroling Together Festival Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Ukrainian community is hosting its annual Caroling Together Festival - celebrating the birth of Jesus.
Starting at 2 p.m., more than 200 performers will share their talents at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cathedral near Oakley and Chicago.
Organizers are asking for a $5 donation at the door.
Any money collected will support medical treatments for soldiers in Ukraine.
