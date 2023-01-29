Watch CBS News
Ukrainian community hosting annual Caroling Together Festival Sunday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Annual Caroling Together Festival happening Sunday
Annual Caroling Together Festival happening Sunday 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Ukrainian community is hosting its annual Caroling Together Festival - celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Starting at 2 p.m., more than 200 performers will share their talents at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cathedral near Oakley and Chicago.

Organizers are asking for a $5 donation at the door.

Any money collected will support medical treatments for soldiers in Ukraine.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 9:21 AM

