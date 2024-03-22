Chicago-area native goes missing during hike in California, carrying only snacks for the day

CHICAGO (CBS)— A search is underway for a missing woman from the Chicago area who went on a hike in Northern California.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, Caroline Meister, 30, did not return from a hiking trip to Tassajara Zen Mountain Center on March 18.

Police said Meister was only carrying snacks for the day and was not dressed or equipped for an overnight stay.

A friend of Meister's confirmed she is originally from River Forest, Illinois, and lives in California.

She was last seen wearing teal-colored boots and carrying a blue bag.

Meister has long brown hair and is 5 feet, 6 inches.

Officials asked anyone hiking in the area to contact police at 831-755-5111.