Beloved Carol Stream crossing guard to hang up 'stop' sign after 34 years

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) – Three decades, seven principals, and thousands of kids, all watched over by a suburban crossing guard.

Now, she's hitting the road to retirement. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos caught up with her in Carol Stream as she says goodbye.

She may not be a YouTube star or social media influencer, but Roberta Novack is just as beloved to her kids.

"Hi! I'm gonna miss you!" said one student as they hugged Novack.

After 34 years of guiding students from Western Trails Elementary School in Carol Stream back and fourth across Idaho Street, Novack is hanging up her yellow crossing guard vest, dropping the "stop" sign and retiring. She's stepping away from a post where she became a staple for generations of children.

"I have parents of children that I crossed and then their kids had kids that I crossed so you kind of see the whole gamut," she said.

Her biggest fans aren't exactly thrilled over the news.

"I'm gonna feel kinda sad because she's been my crossing guard since I was in kindergarten," said Samuel Ehn, a third grader.

"I know that a lot of kids might have warmed up to her and now they have to warm up to another crossing guard," said Alex Buchynska, a fourth grader.

Novack, who first took the job in 1988 as a way to make some extra cash as a stay-at-home mom, is stepping away to spend more time with her two grandchildren.

The decision to leave, especially considering the statewide shortage of crossing guards, wasn't an easy one.

"It's just hard, you know, it's something you do for so long," Novack said through tears. "It's hard. I don't deal well with change."

One thing she won't miss: those frigid mornings where layers aren't just a Godsend, but essential.

"A downcoat is a definite must," she said.

It's the end of the road for one of Western Trails' most beloved.

While this may be the end of the road for her crossing guard days in Carol Stream, Novack said she may come out of retirement and pick up some shifts here and there when she relocates to her new town. Once a crossing guard, always a crossing guard.