2 men face felony charges after carjacking in parking lot of Rivers Casino

2 men face felony charges after carjacking in parking lot of Rivers Casino

2 men face felony charges after carjacking in parking lot of Rivers Casino

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men face felony charges for a bold carjacking and robbery right in the parking lot of the Rivers Casino.

Des Plaines police said the two men were dropped off in the parking lot shortly after midnight last Thursday. Surveillance video showed them pulling a gun on a man trying to park at the casino.

They demanded money and his phone, forced him into the passenger seat, then ditched the car inside the parking garage.

Officers arrested the two robbers when they caught up to their getaway car a short time later.