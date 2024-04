CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two carjackers are on the loose after they held a woman who was unloading groceries at gunpoint and forcefully took her SUV.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of North Albany.

A neighbor told CBS 2 the carjackers seemed so young that they struggled to turn on the car.

Police say the 36-year-old victim was not injured.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.