Carjacker takes car with 4-year-old inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A carjacker got away with a vehicle with a child inside Saturday afternoon in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Hubbard, a 39-year-old man left his vehicle running unattended with a 4-year-old inside.

A carjacker then got into the vehicle and drove away.

The vehicle was left a few blocks away, and the 4-year-old was found safely inside.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.