Carjackers take SUV with 8-year-old boy inside on East Lake Shore Drive, only to abandon it

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Carjackers took a sport-utility vehicle with an 8-year-old boy inside in the East Lake Shore Drive luxury district in the Gold Coast Thursday afternoon.

At 3:38 p.m., a 57-year-old woman was loading her Porsche SUV with unknown items in the 100 block of East Lake Shore Drive – just east of Michigan Avenue where East Lake Shore Drive becomes Oak Street. Someone people up in a silver Lexus sport-utility vehicle and demanded the Porsche, police said.

Police did not specify whether a weapon was displayed.

The carjackers figured out there was an 8-year-old boy in the back seat of the Porsche, and abandoned it a block to the east in the 200 block of East Lake Shore Drive, police said.

No one was in custody late Thursday.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 3:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

