Carjackers take SUV with 8-year-old boy inside on East Lake Shore Drive, only to abandon it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Carjackers took a sport-utility vehicle with an 8-year-old boy inside in the East Lake Shore Drive luxury district in the Gold Coast Thursday afternoon.

At 3:38 p.m., a 57-year-old woman was loading her Porsche SUV with unknown items in the 100 block of East Lake Shore Drive – just east of Michigan Avenue where East Lake Shore Drive becomes Oak Street. Someone people up in a silver Lexus sport-utility vehicle and demanded the Porsche, police said.

Police did not specify whether a weapon was displayed.

The carjackers figured out there was an 8-year-old boy in the back seat of the Porsche, and abandoned it a block to the east in the 200 block of East Lake Shore Drive, police said.

No one was in custody late Thursday.

Area Three detectives are investigating.