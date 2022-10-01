Carjacker takes man's SUV, dog at gunpoint in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were searching for a carjacker who took a man's sport-utility vehicle, and dog, at gunpoint in south suburban Homewood.

At 5:55 p.m., Homewood police were called to the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim said he had been standing outside his car when a man wearing all gray clothing who appeared to be in his 20s got in the driver's side of the victim's white 2015 Subaru sport-utility vehicle, police said.

The victim got into the driver's side of the SUV – at which point the carjacker took out a gun and then drove off, police said.

As the vehicle began to move, the victim fell out, police said.

In the SUV at the time was the family pet, an 11-month-old Golden Retriever puppy who is named Cooper and has a shaved back.

Homewood police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homewood police Criminal Investigation Unit at (708) 206-3420.