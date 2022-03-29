Carjacker pushes man to ground in East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was pushed to the ground by a carjacker on busy Broadway in East Lakeview late Monday.

At 8:13 p.m., the 35-year-old man was returning to his car in the 2900 block of North Broadway at Oakdale Avenue. He had left his keys in the ignition, police said.

As the man got into the car, another man pulled him from behind and pushed him to the ground, police said.

The attacker then got back in his car and drove off south on Broadway in the silver Toyota sedan.

The victim said he did not see a weapon and declined to go to the hospital.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Three detectives are investigating.