Cargo plane hits light pole at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wing of a cargo plane hit a light pole at O'Hare International Airport over the weekend.

A Qatar Airlines cargo flight arriving at O'Hare shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday struck a pole at the airport's centralized deicing facility on the northwest side of the airfield, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The wing of the plane was badly damaged.

No injuries were reported, and officials said the crash did not cause any safety threats or hazards that hindered airport operations.

The Chicago Fire Department said the plane had a flat tire, although it was not immediately clear if the flat tire was the cause of or result of the plane colliding with the pole.

The pole was stabilized after the collision.