Cardinal Blase Cupich ordains two new priests at Holy Name Cathedral ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich helped welcome two new priests to the Archdiocese of Chicago on Saturday.

Colm Mitchell, 32, and Joseph Brom, 35, were ordained in a ceremony at Holy Name Cathedral.

Each of them had to complete six years of study in philosophy, Catholic theology, and pastoral practice.

This class of priests is smaller than years past.

Nine priests were ordained in 2021, and seven were ordained in 2020.