12 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak inside South Side church

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department responded to a level one hazmat situation inside a church on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist, located at 5452 S. State St.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to local area hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 4, 2022 / 1:50 PM

