Carbon monoxide alarm forces 12 people out of East Garfield Park apartment building
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A dozen people were forced out of their homes because of a carbon monoxide alarm inside an apartment building in East Garfield Park overnight.
The Chicago Fire Department said they were detecting "high levels" of the dangerous gas around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Sawyer.
Twelve people in the building made it out safely.
Warming buses were on the scene for residents.
