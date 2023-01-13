Watch CBS News
Carbon monoxide alarm forces 12 people out of East Garfield Park apartment building

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A dozen people were forced out of their homes because of a carbon monoxide alarm inside an apartment building in East Garfield Park overnight. 

The Chicago Fire Department said they were detecting "high levels" of the dangerous gas around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Sawyer. 

Twelve people in the building made it out safely.

Warming buses were on the scene for residents. 

