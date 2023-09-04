More than a dozen car windows smashed on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Chicago's South Commons neighborhood woke up Sunday to find a string of cars vandalized overnight. Windows were broken, the interiors meticulously combed through, and a trail of damage. All along the block were small piles of broken glass and sometimes even full windows pulled from cars.

Residents say it's concerning but not surprising.

Residents say they counted as many as 20 cars near 29th and Prairie with broken windows Sunday morning. They said it looked like an organized crew went down the street hitting each other and looking inside. They say it's been happening for months, though this is the most they have seen damaged at one time.

CBS 2's Sara Machi spoke with one man whose taxi cab was among the targets. He said his duaghter's car was broken into two weeks ago. He says he can't work until he gets his windows fixed.

"It's kind of expected. I've been seeing it around, and I know maybe one day they will come and break my car, too," said Samson Bankole. "That's what happened. They broke two front windows, both sides."

Residents say police left information about reporting damage on each of the cars that was hit.

Some resident have already taken their cars in for repairs.

Samson said he didn't have anything in his taxi for thieves to take, but repairs will cost him $200.