Car thieves believed to be from Chicago steal Wisconsin luxury vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new video of a luxury car heist in action.

A stolen SUV plows right through garage doors in reverse.

The new surveillance video from a luxury dealership in Waukesha, Wisconsin also shows a large group of thieves on the showroom floor.

The crew stole nine cars and they all pulled out of the dealership together.

Traffic cameras later caught police chasing the criminal convoy down the highway.

It's believed the thieves were teenagers from Chicago.

One of them was caught and at least six stolen cars were recovered.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 5:50 PM CST

