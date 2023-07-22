Watch CBS News
Car struck by passing train following crash on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A car was struck by a passing train after a collision involving a sedan and an SUV in Forest Glen Saturday morning.

Chicago fire officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Devon Avenue and Lehigh Avenue around 7:22 a.m.

One of the cars ended up on the train tracks and was struck by the train.

No one was inside the car at the time and no injuries were reported. 

No further information was immediately available. 

