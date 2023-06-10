Driver killed, passenger injured after car slams into semi-trailer on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is killed after crashing into a semi-trailer on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 1 p.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-290 eastbound near 1st Avenue.

Initial reports say the car was traveling in the center lane behind the trailer when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear passenger side of the trailer.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger from the car was taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the trailer was not injured.

All eastbound lanes were closed for the traffic crash investigation around 2:17 a.m. All lanes reopened around 6:20 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.