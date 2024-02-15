Car slams into back of semi on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's west suburbs

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A car slammed into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on the westbound Eisenhower near Oak Park Avenue.

At the scene, a mangled car was seen wedged under the trailer of a semi-truck on the shoulder.

Jeff Langan/CBS 2

Oak Park police and fire crews were on the scene.

The Oak Park Fire Department said it was working to extricate one occupant from the car that hit the truck, which was parked on the side of the road at the time of the crash.

The condition of the driver of the car was not known.

All lanes were closed on the westbound Eisenhower at Oak Park Avenue following the crash. A lane later reopened.