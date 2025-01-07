Car slams into McDonald's in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A car plowed right into a McDonald's in Joliet Tuesday afternoon.

Joliet police said at 4:14 p.m., a Nissan Versa driven by 70-year-old Esther Baker-Williams of Shorewood was head west in the inside lane on Jefferson Street, when her vehicle rear-ended a GMC Acadia driven by a 55-year-old Joliet man.

Baker-Williams then lost control and veered left across the eastbound lanes and into the parking lot of the McDonald's at 4280 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, police said. The car then hit the north side of the McDonald's itself, and ended up completely inside the fast-food outlet, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

Baker-Williams had to be extricated from the car and was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with minor injuries, the fire department said. She reported suffering a possible medical event before the crash.

A 31-year-old man who was a customer inside the McDonald's was also treated for minor injuries on the scene. He was struck in the leg by a table and shattered glass, police said.

The occupants of the GMC Acadia were not injured.

The Joliet city building inspector was also called to the scene due to significant damage to the McDonald's, police said.

Baker-Williams was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

A second crash happened right outside the McDonald's at 6:18 p.m., the fire department said. This crash temporarily shut down the road, but all patients refused treatment.

The fire department did not specify whether the second crash was in any way related to the crash into the McDonald's or its aftermath.