Watch CBS News
Local News

Car slams into high-end department store in attempted smash-and-grab near Chicago's Magnificent Mile

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab at Mag Mile Neiman Marcus
Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab at Mag Mile Neiman Marcus 00:16

The video above is from an earlier report. 

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating an attempted smash-and-grab robbery after a car crashed into a high-end department store near the Magnificent Mile overnight.

The crash happened Monday morning just after 4:30 a.m. at the Neiman Marcus store, located in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue.

A group of unknown offenders crashed a Nissan sedan into the business but were not able to make entry and nothing was taken from inside, police said.

The offenders then got into three unknown cars and fled eastbound on Chicago Avenue. The Nissan was left at the scene.

No Injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 7:13 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.