Car slams into fire station in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- A car plowed into a fire station in Des Plaines early Tuesday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., Chopper 2 showed a car inside the Des Plaines Fire Department Station 62, at 1313 E. Oakton St.

A flatbed tow truck was at the scene to haul away the car.

Details of the accident and information on injuries were not immediately available.