Car slams into building in Wilmette after hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter weather is here, bringing snow, slush and rain are falling across the area.
It's leading to slick roads. There was a three-vehicle crash on the North Shore. One of the cars left the road and slid into a building in Wilmette.
Another car refused to stop, driving off instead. Illinois State Police are still looking for that car.
