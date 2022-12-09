Car slams into building in Wilmette after hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter weather is here, bringing snow, slush and rain are falling across the area.

It's leading to slick roads. There was a three-vehicle crash on the North Shore. One of the cars left the road and slid into a building in Wilmette.

Another car refused to stop, driving off instead. Illinois State Police are still looking for that car.