Watch CBS News
Local News

Car slams into building in Wilmette after hit-and-run

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Car slams into building in Wilmette after hit-and-run
Car slams into building in Wilmette after hit-and-run 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter weather is here, bringing snow, slush and rain are falling across the area.

It's leading to  slick roads. There was a three-vehicle crash on the North Shore. One of the cars left the road and slid into a building in Wilmette.

Another car refused to stop, driving off instead. Illinois State Police are still looking for that car.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.