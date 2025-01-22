Car slams into house in northwest Chicago suburbs

Driver crashes into house in Lake in the Hills, Illinois

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A car plowed into a house in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Ridge Court, near Frank Road and Boulder Drive.

A view from CBS Skywatch showed the car fully lodged inside the home's ground level, where it crashed through the brick exterior wall.

The driver of the car was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District.

No one inside the house was reported injured, the fire protection district said.