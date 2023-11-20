Car slams into Dollar Tree store in Chicago suburbs

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A car plowed into a Dollar Tree store in Oak Lawn Monday evening.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the car jumped across the sidewalk and smashed into a side door of the Dollar Tree at 10550 S. Cicero Ave.

The store has one door that faces the parking lot, and another that faces the street.

By 5 p.m., the vehicle had been removed, and a board-up service was on the scene – trying to get a gaping hole in the side of the store closed before steadier rain was set to come in.

The inside of the store was also damaged, and merchandise was tossed around.

The cause of the accident was under investigation late Monday. There was no word on injuries.