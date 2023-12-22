Car slams into apartment in suburban Chicago, driver arrested

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- An unincorporated Des Plaines apartment building was left with a gaping hole Friday evening, after a car plowed right into it.

North Maine Fore Protection District Chief Dave Drdla said a driver backed into an apartment on the ground floor of the building at 9209 Potter Rd., hitting right where the sliding doors would be.

One person was injured and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in an unknown condition, Drdla said.

A young woman named Melissa said she was home with her family at the time, when they all "heard the building kind of shake."

"I honestly thought that someone had like dropped something, because… I didn't really want to think anything else – until my mom and sister came to see, and came back up, telling us to get out," Melissa said.

The driver was arrested by Cook County Sheriff's police, Drdla said. Sheriff's police patrol unincorporated areas.

Drdla said the fire department was also waiting on the Cook County Building and Zoning Office to inspect the building.