Free car seat safety clinic in Valparaiso happening Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

VALPARAISO, IND. (CBS) -- If you live in Indiana, you may be able to get a free car seat.

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are working together to host a free car safety clinic.

The clinics will give drivers tips on how to make sure their children are properly secured in their vehicles.

The first clinic will happen today at 3:30 p.m. at the Valparaiso Fire Department station near Cumberland Drive and County Road 400.

Car seats are available to qualified applicants while supplies last.

You must bring your children to the event. 

First published on January 21, 2023 / 7:58 AM

