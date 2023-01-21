Free car seat safety clinic in Valparaiso happening Saturday

VALPARAISO, IND. (CBS) -- If you live in Indiana, you may be able to get a free car seat.

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are working together to host a free car safety clinic.

The clinics will give drivers tips on how to make sure their children are properly secured in their vehicles.

The first clinic will happen today at 3:30 p.m. at the Valparaiso Fire Department station near Cumberland Drive and County Road 400.

Car seats are available to qualified applicants while supplies last.

You must bring your children to the event.