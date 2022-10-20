Watch CBS News
Car, school bus crash snags South Loop traffic

By Kris Habermehl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car and a school bus were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon on busy Roosevelt Road in the South Loop.

The car appeared to have rear-ended the Alltown school bus in the eastbound lanes of an elevated stretch of Roosevelt Road just east of Canal Street.

Fire Department paramedics were on the scene at 4 p.m.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

It was not immediately learned how many passengers were on the school bus, or how old they were.

As of 4 p.m., the school bus remained stopped in the street with a damaged car behind it.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 4:10 PM

