Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.

It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.