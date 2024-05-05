Chicago police seek car that left woman critically hurt in Bucktown hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a car that left a pedestrian critically hurt in Bucktown Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the crosswalk in the 2100 block of West Armitage Avenue

Police responded to the scene and found a woman, 40, in the crosswalk. She was struck by a dark-colored sedan that left the scene.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The vehicle was described as a metallic blue, possibly a 2009-2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Sedan 4 door with front end damage and a missing front lower grill. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on West Armitage Avenue from North Hoyne Avenue.

CPD released a stock photo of the car.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.