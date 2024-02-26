Car plows into Jimmy John's in northwest Chicago suburbs

Car slams into Jimmy John's in northwest Chicago suburbs

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver crashed into a Jimmy John's sub shop in northwest suburban Woodstock Monday afternoon.

At 3:56 p.m., the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the Jimmy John's at 361 S. Eastwood Dr. after the car hit the building.

The car, a Buick Lucerne, caused significant damage to the storefront and the interior of the restaurant, the fire department said. Photos from the scene showed window casings were bent, and glass from the front window was everywhere.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

The driver, an elderly woman, was evaluated by paramedics – but declined further medical attention.

The Jimmy John's was open at the time, but no injuries were reported.