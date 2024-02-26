Watch CBS News
Car plows into Jimmy John's in northwest Chicago suburbs

By John Odenthal

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver crashed into a Jimmy John's sub shop in northwest suburban Woodstock Monday afternoon.

At 3:56 p.m., the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the Jimmy John's at 361 S. Eastwood Dr. after the car hit the building.

The car, a Buick Lucerne, caused significant damage to the storefront and the interior of the restaurant, the fire department said. Photos from the scene showed window casings were bent, and glass from the front window was everywhere.

The driver, an elderly woman, was evaluated by paramedics – but declined further medical attention.

The Jimmy John's was open at the time, but no injuries were reported.

