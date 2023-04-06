Watch CBS News
Minivan crashes into Harvest Pancake House in Westmont

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Car crashes into crowded pancake house in Westmont
Car crashes into crowded pancake house in Westmont 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A minivan slammed into a busy family pancake restaurant Thursday morning in west suburban Westmont.

Westmont police said no injuries were reported when a Chrysler minivan crashed into the wall of Harvest Pancake House and Grill at 339 W. 63rd St.

But the crash did cause major damage to the wall of the restaurant, and pushed booths away from their stations.

At one point, a customer was trapped under a booth, and several people rushed to his aid and were able to free him.

"It was very loud. It sounded like an explosion. I saw a lot of glass flying in at us, and then the gentleman was pinned under the booth. Four big guys came, and took the table off of him, and got him out, and he didn't have a scratch on him, thankfully," server Nicole Olandes said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The restaurant has closed for repairs.

