Car plows into convenience store in Patio Theater building; two children hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car slammed into a convenience store in the Patio Theater building in Portage Park early Thursday evening.

Two young boys were rushed to the hospital from the scene.

At 5:15 p.m., the car the Drake Quick Stop convenience store at 6000 W. Irving Park Rd., at Austin Avenue. The convenience store occupies one of several storefronts in the Patio Theater building – for which the entrance and marquee are located a few doors to the west at 6008 W. Irving Park Rd.

Two children who had been on the sidewalk – a 2-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy – were taken to Community First Medical Center to be checked out, according to the Fire Department. A third person refused medical attention.

The Chicago Department of Buildings has been notified, the Fire Department said. The area was blocked off after the accident.

March 29, 2023 / 5:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

