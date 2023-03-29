Car plows into convenience store in Patio Theater building; two children hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car slammed into a convenience store in the Patio Theater building in Portage Park early Thursday evening.

Two young boys were rushed to the hospital from the scene.

At 5:15 p.m., the car the Drake Quick Stop convenience store at 6000 W. Irving Park Rd., at Austin Avenue. The convenience store occupies one of several storefronts in the Patio Theater building – for which the entrance and marquee are located a few doors to the west at 6008 W. Irving Park Rd.

Two children who had been on the sidewalk – a 2-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy – were taken to Community First Medical Center to be checked out, according to the Fire Department. A third person refused medical attention.

The Chicago Department of Buildings has been notified, the Fire Department said. The area was blocked off after the accident.