Car plows into Humboldt Park tobacco and vape shop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car slammed into a storefront in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday evening.

No one was injured in the crash, but the Fire Department said there was extensive damage to the building at 3259 W. North Ave., at Spaulding Avenue.

The storefront in the building into which the car crashed houses the North Tobacco & Convenience store.

CBS 2 is awaiting information from the Department of Buildings.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 9:34 PM

