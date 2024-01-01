Watch CBS News
Local News

Car hits bus and sends it crashing into building on Chicago's Near West Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car slammed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus and sent it into a building on the city's Near West Side Monday evening.

At 5:37 p.m., a black Infinity headed west on Washington Boulevard ran a red light and hit a CTA bus traveling south on Damen Avenue, police said. The scene is just a couple of blocks from the United Center.

The occupants of the Infiniti bolted from the scene, but one was caught and an arrested by police.

Five people on the bus were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries, police said.

There were no reports of damage to the building, police said.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 7:26 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.