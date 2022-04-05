Watch CBS News

Police release images of car they say hit boy, 16, in North Austin and kept going

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday released images of a car that hit and seriously injured a 16-year-old boy in the North Austin neighborhood.

Police said at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, the boy was crossing in the crosswalk at Le Moyne Street and Cicero Avenue when he was hit by a black 2014 Nissan Maxima.

The driver kept going.

Police have released three surveillance videos of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

