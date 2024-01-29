Car erupts in flames on Chicago's Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car fire made for an alarming sight on the Magnificent Mile Monday night.

At 6:30 p.m., a Toyota sport-utility vehicle caught fire on southbound Michigan Avenue just north of Walton Street – right in front of the One Magnificent Mile building.

Video from the scene shows the car in raging flames while a police officer directs traffic at the nearby intersection.

Supplied to CBS 2

No injuries were reported, according to the Fire Department.