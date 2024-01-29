Car erupts in flames on Chicago's Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car fire made for an alarming sight on the Magnificent Mile Monday night.
At 6:30 p.m., a Toyota sport-utility vehicle caught fire on southbound Michigan Avenue just north of Walton Street – right in front of the One Magnificent Mile building.
Video from the scene shows the car in raging flames while a police officer directs traffic at the nearby intersection.
No injuries were reported, according to the Fire Department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.