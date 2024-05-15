Car crashes onto north suburban Chicago golf course

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (CBS) -- A car crashed onto the golf course at the Lake Bluff Golf Club Wednesday night.

The Kia sport-utility vehicle ended up in the tee box for the 10th hole at the golf course.

According to reports, the people in the car were being sought in connection with a shooting in nearby Waukegan.

CBS 2 has learned four people ran out of the car after the crash, and police were able to take two of the four into custody.

K-9 officers were also brought out to try to track down the suspects.