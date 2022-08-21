Car crashes into Starbucks in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some teenagers sipping iced coffee got quite a scare when a car involved in a crash ended up slamming into a Starbucks in Irving Park.

Witnesses saw two cars collide in the street outside the Starbucks near Kostner Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The next thing they knew, glass was flying, and one car was just feet away from where they sat.

"All of a sudden, we hear a big boom, and we look, and we see two cars hit each other, and one of them spins out, and crashes into the Starbucks," T.J. Danahy said.

"I looked back, and I just see a car rolling straight into the Starbucks, and glass just shattered,"Julian Arias said.

No one inside the Starbucks was hurt. No word on the condition of the drivers involved in the crash.