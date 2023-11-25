Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after car crashes into Lake Michigan on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and firefighters are investigating after a car was found in Lake Michigan.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Police say officers responded to an auto accident and found a blue sedan that had veered off the road and into Lake Michigan.

CPD Marine Unit deployed divers who verified that no one was inside the vehicle.

A witness says they saw three men running away shortly after the crash.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

