Investigation underway after car crashes into Lake Michigan on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and firefighters are investigating after a car was found in Lake Michigan.
It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
Police say officers responded to an auto accident and found a blue sedan that had veered off the road and into Lake Michigan.
CPD Marine Unit deployed divers who verified that no one was inside the vehicle.
A witness says they saw three men running away shortly after the crash.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
